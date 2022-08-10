China’s consumer inflation edged up last month to the highest level in two years, data released on Wednesday showed, but producer prices continued to ease. The consumer price index (CPI) rose by 2.7 per cent in July from a year earlier, up from 2.5 per cent in June, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday. This is the strongest growth since also reaching 2.7 per cent in July 2020. This was below expectations, with CPI having been expected to increase by 2.9 per cent last month, according to Chinese financial data provider Wind. China has set a consumer inflation target of “around 3 per cent” for the whole of 2022. China’s consumer price index (2022) Date Year-on-year change 01/2022 0.9% 02/2022 0.9% 03/2022 1.5% 04/2022 2.1% 05/2022 2.1% 06/2022 2.5% 07/2022 2.7% Source: National Bureau of Statistics “In July, affected by rising food prices, such as pork and fresh vegetables and seasonal factors, CPI turned from flat to up month-on-month, with a slight expansion in the year-on-year rate of increase,” said senior NBS statistician Dong Lijuan. Food prices in China rose by 6.3 per cent from a year earlier in July, compared to 2.9 per cent in June, while non-food prices grew by 1.9 per cent last month, year on year, down from a reading of 2.5 per cent growth in June. The rise in food prices was driven by a 20.2 per cent increase in the price of pork in July year on year compared with a fall of 6 per cent in June, while the price of fresh vegetables rose by 12.9 per cent from 3.7 per cent growth a month earlier. China’s core consumer inflation rate, excluding the volatile prices of food and energy, rose by 0.8 per cent in July compared with a year earlier, down from 1 per cent growth in June. In July, due to various domestic and international factors, the prices of industrial products fell on the whole, and the national PPI switched from flat to lower month-on-month, and the year-on-year growth rate continued to fall Dong Lijuan The producer price index (PPI), which reflects the prices that factories charge wholesalers for products, rose by 4.2 per cent in July year on year, down from 6.1 per cent growth in June. “In July, due to various domestic and international factors, the prices of industrial products fell on the whole, and the national PPI switched from flat to lower month-on-month, and the year-on-year growth rate continued to fall,” Dong added. This was below expectations, with PPI having been expected to increase by 4.7 per cent last month, according to Wind. Last month, China’s factory activity unexpectedly contracted despite recent increasing signs of moderate recovery as the official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index slid from 50.2 in June to to 49 in July. “CPI only rose marginally, less than the market expected. The market expected a faster pace of CPI inflation in July because food prices such as pork and vegetables rose sharply in July, and such prices can be observed on a daily basis,” said Zhang Zhiwei, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management. “But non-food prices actually declined in July from their June level, which reflects weak domestic demand. “This is consistent with the weak PMI data. The Covid outbreaks in many cities and the lack of further policy stimulus may have led to weaker growth in July.” China signals 3.5 per cent inflation tolerable in bid to stabilise economy Chinese Premier Li Keqiang earlier signalled a higher tolerance for inflation this year, as Beijing looks to stabilise the economy in the face of multiple headwinds ranging from global recession risks to geopolitical uncertainty. Speaking at a forum of nearly 400 business leaders from more than 50 countries last month, Li indicated that China’s inflation rate could reach 3.5 per cent this year. “If we can keep the unemployment rate below 5.5 per cent and the CPI rise stays under 3.5 per cent for the whole year, we can live with a growth rate that is slightly higher or lower than the target, not too low of course,” Li said in an address to the World Economic Forum, which was posted online last month.