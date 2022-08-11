Monthly export of textiles and garments beat expectations and increased by 17.5 per cent compared with a year earlier to a historical high of US$33.22 billion in July. Photo: AFP
China trade: US’ Xinjiang ban looms large even as textile, garment exports surge to record US$33 billion in July

  • Export of textiles and garments beat expectations and increased by 17.5 per cent compared with a year earlier to a record US$33.22 billion in July
  • The Uygur Forced Labour Prevention Act went into effect in June, effectively banning US imports of all products from Xinjiang

Ji Siqi
Updated: 12:48am, 11 Aug, 2022

