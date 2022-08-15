China’s economy struggled to gain steam in July as retail sales and industrial production decreased from a month prior, and unemployment concerns remained, data released on Monday showed. Industrial production, a gauge of activity in the manufacturing, mining and utilities sectors, rose by 3.8 per cent in July, year on year, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) confirmed. This was below estimates for a rise of 4.6 per cent, according to Wind, a leading provider of financial information services in China, and down slightly from 3.9 per cent growth in June . China to ‘build strong dams’ to prevent, punish fraud ahead of economic census Retail sales rose by 2.7 per cent in July, well below an expected rise of 5.3 per cent and down from 3.1 per cent growth in June. Fixed-asset investments – a gauge of expenditure on items including infrastructure, property, machinery and equipment that Beijing has relied on this year to stem downturn risks – rose by 5.7 per cent in the first seven months, year on year, down from a rise of 6.1 per cent in the first six months of the year. The urban surveyed jobless rate, an imperfect measurement of unemployment in China that does not include figures for all of the nation’s tens of millions of migrant workers, stood at 5.4 per cent in July from 5.5 per cent in June. 50 million empty flats – a ticking time bomb in China’s housing market The jobless rate for the 16-24 age group rose to 19.9 per cent in July, up from a record 19.3 per cent in June . China is dealing with new coronavirus outbreaks and their resulting lockdowns, which could affect the strength and longevity of that rebound. Last month, China’s top leadership defended its zero-Covid policy in a tone-setting economic conference, but also softened its language on achieving the full-year growth target of “ around 5.5 per cent ”. More to follow …