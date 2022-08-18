Local governments have room to issue an extra 1.55 trillion yuan (US$229 billion) in special debt and bonds this year to support infrastructure investment, based on unused quota from previous years, several Chinese state newspapers reported on Thursday, citing analysts. Photo: Xinhua
China to sell US$230 billion of local debt as fiscal income slumps amid coronavirus, property pressures
- Local authorities are believed to have room to issue an extra 1.55 trillion yuan (US$229 billion) in special debt and bonds this year to support infrastructure investment
- Government finances have been squeezed this year as coronavirus lockdowns and an ongoing slump in the property market curbed economic growth and tax income
