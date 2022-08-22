The five-year loan prime rate LPR, which is the reference for mortgages, also remained unchanged at 4.45 per cent. Photo: Reuters
China cuts benchmark loan, mortgage reference rates amid mounting economic pressures
- China’s one-year loan prime rate (LPR) was cut from 3.7 per cent to 3.65 per cent, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said on Monday
- The five-year LPR, which is the reference for mortgages, was also cut from 4.45 per cent to 4.3 per cent
