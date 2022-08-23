China is facing growing challenges in international services trade as coronavirus outbreaks curb mobility and softening external demand weighs on firms’ operating outlooks, the country’s vice-commerce minister said on Tuesday. Local outbreaks have restricted cross-border movement, hurting travel, construction and exhibitions, said vice-commerce minister Sheng Qiuping at a press conference. “Some services trade enterprises are facing challenges such as insufficient orders and rising costs, and their business expectations are unstable,” Sheng said ahead of the upcoming China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS). “In particular, small and medium-sized enterprises, which have relatively weak abilities to ward off risks, are facing greater pressure to survive.” Amid a sluggish global economic recovery, he said China’s services trade faces risks of declining external demand. China rate cuts further widen US policy gap, with all eyes now on Fed The world’s second-largest economy narrowly avoided contraction in the second quarter as widespread coronavirus lockdowns and a property crisis took a heavy toll on consumer and business confidence. The People’s Bank of China on Monday cut its benchmark lending rates to revive the fragile recovery. China will accelerate its pace of reopening and promote a negative list for cross-border trade in services, Sheng said. According to data from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, the country’s services trade deficit reached US$7.9 billion in June, the biggest since December. The government-sponsored CIFTIS takes place in Beijing from August 31 to September 5.