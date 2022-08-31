Outlook in China’s manufacturing sector remained bleak in August as activity remained in contraction despite showing a marginal improvement, data released on Wednesday showed, while services activity remained strong despite a slight slowdown. The official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose to 49.4 this month, up from 49 in July , according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). The 50-mark separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis. The official non-manufacturing PMI, which measures business sentiment in the services and construction sectors, fell to 52.6 from 53.8 in July The official composite PMI, which includes both manufacturing and services activity, fell to 51.7 in August, down from 52.5 in July. “On the whole, facing the pandemic, high temperatures, and other adverse factors, all regions’ departments conscientiously implemented the Central Party’s and the State Council’s decision. Enterprises actively responded and China’s economy continues to maintain the momentum of recovery and development,” said senior NBS statistician Zhao Qinghe. Within the official manufacturing PMI, the new orders subindex rose to 49.2 in August from 48.5 in July, while the new export orders subindex fell to 58.1 from 47.4. Within the official non-manufacturing PMI, the construction subindex fell to 56.5 in August from 59.2 in July, while the service subindex fell from 52.8 to 51.9. China’s economy is slowing as a result of its strict coronavirus controls, downward pressure on the housing sector and power shortages in Sichuan province. Growth forecasts for China this year were slashed by Standard Chartered, Goldman Sachs and Natixis earlier this month. Last week it was reported that the combined profit of Chinese industrial firms with annual revenue of above 20 million yuan (US$2.9 million) fell by 1.1 per cent year on year to 4.9 trillion yuan (US$712 billion) in the first seven months of 2022. More to follow …