China's economic recovery
China’s services sector activity growth eases amid coronavirus woes

  • Caixin/Markit services purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell to 55 in August from 55.5 in July
  • Last week, the official non-manufacturing PMI fell to 52.6 from 53.8 in July

Updated: 10:02am, 5 Sep, 2022

