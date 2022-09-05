China’s Caixin/Markit services purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell to 55 in August from 55.5 in July, data released on Monday showed. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s services sector activity growth eases amid coronavirus woes
- Caixin/Markit services purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell to 55 in August from 55.5 in July
- Last week, the official non-manufacturing PMI fell to 52.6 from 53.8 in July
