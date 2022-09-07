China’s exports grew by 7.1 per cent in August compared with a year earlier, while imports grew by 0.3 per cent last month, data released on Wednesday showed. Photo: Reuters
breaking | China trade: export growth slows, misses expectations, offshore yuan weakens past 6.99 per US dollar
- China’s exports grew by 7.1 per cent in August compared with a year earlier, down from 18 per cent growth in July, while imports grew by 0.3 per cent last month
- Weak trade data further dragged down the yuan’s exchange rate against the US dollar, with the offshore yuan weakening past 6.99 per US dollar
