China’s producer price index (PPI), which reflects the prices that factories charge wholesalers for products, rose by 2.3 per cent in August, down from a rise of 4.2 per cent in July. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s producer price index (PPI), which reflects the prices that factories charge wholesalers for products, rose by 2.3 per cent in August, down from a rise of 4.2 per cent in July. Photo: EPA-EFE
China inflation
Economy /  Economic Indicators

China consumer, producer price inflation both ease in August, will continue ‘falling over coming quarters’

  • China’s consumer price index (CPI) rose by 2.5 per cent in August from a year earlier, down from a rise of 2.7 per cent in July
  • Producer price index (PPI), which reflects the prices that factories charge wholesalers for products, rose by 2.3 per cent in August, down from a rise of 4.2 per cent in July

Andrew MullenJi Siqi
Andrew Mullen and Ji Siqi

Updated: 10:56am, 9 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s producer price index (PPI), which reflects the prices that factories charge wholesalers for products, rose by 2.3 per cent in August, down from a rise of 4.2 per cent in July. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s producer price index (PPI), which reflects the prices that factories charge wholesalers for products, rose by 2.3 per cent in August, down from a rise of 4.2 per cent in July. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE