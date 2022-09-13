Tourists have been urged to stay close to home and avoid unnecessary trips during the Mid-Autumn Festival and also the week-long National Day holiday in the first week of October. Photo: Xinhua
China’s Mid-Autumn Festival travel, tourism tumbles under zero-Covid, National Day holiday ‘will be even worse’
- Number of domestic tourism trips taken during the three-day Mid-Autumn Festival holiday fell by 16.7 per cent, while revenues fell by 22.8 per cent
- Travel industry has long been under pressure from the coronavirus, with activity during the week-long National Day holiday in the first week of October set to be subdued
