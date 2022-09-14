In a poll of 28 market watchers this week, 27 respondents forecast the interest rate on the one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) would stay unchanged at 2.75 per cent on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Yuan pressure means China set to hold policy rate despite growing economic woes
- People’s Bank of China set to keep the interest rate on its one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) unchanged at 2.75 per cent on Thursday
- The central bank surprised markets in August by lowering key interest rates to revive credit demand and prop up a slowing economy hurt by coronavirus shocks
