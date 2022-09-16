China’s onshore yuan breached the psychological threshold of 7 per US dollar on Friday morning, following the overnight weakening in offshore markets. Photo: Reuters
China’s onshore yuan breaches key level of 7 per US dollar for the first time in over 2 years
- Chinese currency was traded at 7.0066 from Thursday’s close of 6.9775, as markets grew concerned about the fast rate increases by the US Federal Reserve
- People’s Bank of China had earlier chose to shore up market sentiment with a small step of weakening by setting Friday’s midpoint at 6.9305 per US dollar
