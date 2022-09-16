Retail sales rose by 5.4 per cent in August, above an expected rise of 4.2 per cent and up from the 2.7 per cent growth in July. Photo: Xinhua
developing | China’s economic recovery continued in August with upbeat retail sales, industrial production
- Industrial production rose by 4.2 per cent in August from a year earlier, while retail sales rose by 5.4 per cent last month
- Fixed-asset investment rose by 5.8 per cent in the January-August period, while the surveyed jobless rate stood at 5.3 per cent last month
Retail sales rose by 5.4 per cent in August, above an expected rise of 4.2 per cent and up from the 2.7 per cent growth in July. Photo: Xinhua