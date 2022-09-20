Jiangxi province has suffered “severe” drought for 69 days this year as of Monday, when 95.7 per cent of its county-level areas were deemed to be under an “extremely severe” drought. Photo: Xinhua
China’s record-breaking drought hits major rice-growing regions, risks for drinking water and animal conservation

  • National Meteorological Centre issued a drought warning for the 33rd straight day on Monday, with Jiangxi province suffering ‘severe’ drought for 69 days this year
  • Concerns that the lack of water will also threaten aquatic animals in Poyang Lake, including the Yangtze finless porpoise

Orange Wang
Updated: 6:30pm, 20 Sep, 2022

