Jiangxi province has suffered “severe” drought for 69 days this year as of Monday, when 95.7 per cent of its county-level areas were deemed to be under an “extremely severe” drought. Photo: Xinhua
China’s record-breaking drought hits major rice-growing regions, risks for drinking water and animal conservation
- National Meteorological Centre issued a drought warning for the 33rd straight day on Monday, with Jiangxi province suffering ‘severe’ drought for 69 days this year
- Concerns that the lack of water will also threaten aquatic animals in Poyang Lake, including the Yangtze finless porpoise
Jiangxi province has suffered “severe” drought for 69 days this year as of Monday, when 95.7 per cent of its county-level areas were deemed to be under an “extremely severe” drought. Photo: Xinhua