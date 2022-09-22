Food prices in China rose by 6.1 per cent from a year earlier in August, compared to 6.3 per cent growth in July, while pork prices rose by 22.4 per cent last month compared to a year earlier. Photo: EPA-EFE
Food prices in China rose by 6.1 per cent from a year earlier in August, compared to 6.3 per cent growth in July, while pork prices rose by 22.4 per cent last month compared to a year earlier. Photo: EPA-EFE
China inflation
Economy /  Economic Indicators

China’s rising pork prices trigger inflation concerns as state reserves fail to cool costs

  • China has released pork from its state reserves this month, with prices having surged by more than 50 per cent compared to a year earlier
  • Low prices for pork are thought to have helped subdue inflation pressure, but rising prices since April have put Chinese authorities on alert

Luna SunHe Huifeng
Luna Sun in Beijingand He Huifeng in Guangdong

Updated: 11:00am, 22 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Food prices in China rose by 6.1 per cent from a year earlier in August, compared to 6.3 per cent growth in July, while pork prices rose by 22.4 per cent last month compared to a year earlier. Photo: EPA-EFE
Food prices in China rose by 6.1 per cent from a year earlier in August, compared to 6.3 per cent growth in July, while pork prices rose by 22.4 per cent last month compared to a year earlier. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE