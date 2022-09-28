In onshore markets, the yuan finished the domestic trading session at 7.2458 per dollar, its weakest such close since January 2008. Photo: Shutterstock
China warns against ‘gambling’ on yuan, says stabilising forex market top priority
- People’s Bank of China says in a rare and stern warning that stabilising the foreign exchange market is a top priority
- Onshore yuan finished the domestic trading session on Wednesday at 7.2458 per US dollar, its weakest close since January 2008
