In onshore markets, the yuan finished the domestic trading session at 7.2458 per dollar, its weakest such close since January 2008. Photo: Shutterstock
In onshore markets, the yuan finished the domestic trading session at 7.2458 per dollar, its weakest such close since January 2008. Photo: Shutterstock
Yuan
Economy /  Economic Indicators

China warns against ‘gambling’ on yuan, says stabilising forex market top priority

  • People’s Bank of China says in a rare and stern warning that stabilising the foreign exchange market is a top priority
  • Onshore yuan finished the domestic trading session on Wednesday at 7.2458 per US dollar, its weakest close since January 2008

Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 8:11pm, 28 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
In onshore markets, the yuan finished the domestic trading session at 7.2458 per dollar, its weakest such close since January 2008. Photo: Shutterstock
In onshore markets, the yuan finished the domestic trading session at 7.2458 per dollar, its weakest such close since January 2008. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE