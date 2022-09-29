Premier Li Keqiang speaks at a meeting on government work regarding economic stabilisation for the fourth quarter on Wednesday in Beijing. Photo: Xinhua
Economy / Economic Indicators

China urged to set ‘clear road map’ for zero-Covid exit to enable economic recovery as premier looks to fourth quarter

  • Premier Li Keqiang said China’s economy generally recovered and stabilised in the third quarter and that Beijing will push ahead in the last three months of the year
  • It has been rolling out measures since May, including tax cuts and infrastructure spending, to support the economy crippled by zero-Covid and a property crisis

Amanda Lee

Updated: 5:10pm, 29 Sep, 2022

