China’s producer price index (PPI), which reflects the prices that factories charge wholesalers for products, rose by 0.9 per cent in September, down from a rise of 2.3 per cent in August. Photo: AFP
China's consumer inflation edges up, but factory-gate prices continue to ease

  • China’s consumer price (CPI) index rose by 2.8 per cent in September from a year earlier, up from a rise of 2.5 per cent in August
  • Producer price index (PPI), which reflects the prices that factories charge wholesalers for products, rose by 0.9 per cent in September, down from a rise of 2.3 per cent in August

Andrew Mullen, Mia Nulimaimaiti
Andrew Mullen and Mia Nulimaimaiti

Updated: 10:01am, 14 Oct, 2022

