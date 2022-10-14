China’s producer price index (PPI), which reflects the prices that factories charge wholesalers for products, rose by 0.9 per cent in September, down from a rise of 2.3 per cent in August. Photo: AFP
developing | China’s consumer inflation edges up, but factory-gate prices continue to ease
- China’s consumer price (CPI) index rose by 2.8 per cent in September from a year earlier, up from a rise of 2.5 per cent in August
- Producer price index (PPI), which reflects the prices that factories charge wholesalers for products, rose by 0.9 per cent in September, down from a rise of 2.3 per cent in August
