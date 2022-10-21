Traders said yuan weakness may persist, reflecting broad US dollar strength in global markets as US Federal Reserve officials showed no signs of backing down from their hawkish rhetoric. Photo: EPA-EFE
Yuan
China’s yuan falls to lowest level against US dollar since 2008 global financial crisis

  • China’s onshore yuan closed at 7.2494 per US dollar on Friday, representing the weakest close since January 14, 2008
  • Reports said Chinese state-owned banks were seen selling US dollars in the onshore foreign exchange market on Friday in an apparent attempt to stabilise the currency

Reuters

Updated: 5:34pm, 21 Oct, 2022

