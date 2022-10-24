China had been expected to release its third-quarter economic data on October 18 during the 20th party congress, but the release of the data was delayed. Photo: Bloomberg
developing | China GDP: economy grew by 3.9 per cent in third quarter, beating expectations, but recovery mixed
- China’s economy grew by 3.9 per cent in the third quarter, compared with a year earlier, up from the 0.4 per cent growth seen in the second three months of the year
- Retail sales rose by 2.5 per cent in September from a year earlier, while industrial production rose by 6.3 per cent last month
