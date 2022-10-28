Premier Li Keqiang confirmed his retirement at last week’s 20th party congress. Photo: EPA-EFE
Premier Li Keqiang confirmed his retirement at last week’s 20th party congress. Photo: EPA-EFE
China GDP
Economy /  Economic Indicators

China’s Premier Li Keqiang pledges faster growth after third-quarter expansion was ‘no easy feat’

  • Premier Li Keqiang urged measures to address a lack of effective demand and to boost consumption to drive growth during a State Council meeting on Wednesday
  • China’s economic growth accelerated to 3.9 per cent in the third quarter, year on year, up from the 0.4 per cent expansion seen in the second quarter

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 1:51pm, 28 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Premier Li Keqiang confirmed his retirement at last week’s 20th party congress. Photo: EPA-EFE
Premier Li Keqiang confirmed his retirement at last week’s 20th party congress. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE