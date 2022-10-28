Premier Li Keqiang confirmed his retirement at last week’s 20th party congress. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s Premier Li Keqiang pledges faster growth after third-quarter expansion was ‘no easy feat’
- Premier Li Keqiang urged measures to address a lack of effective demand and to boost consumption to drive growth during a State Council meeting on Wednesday
- China’s economic growth accelerated to 3.9 per cent in the third quarter, year on year, up from the 0.4 per cent expansion seen in the second quarter
Premier Li Keqiang confirmed his retirement at last week’s 20th party congress. Photo: EPA-EFE