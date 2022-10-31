China’s official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell to 49.2 in October, down from 50.1 in September. Photo: AFP
China's economic recovery
China’s factory, services activity both contract in October as coronavirus curbs weigh on economy

  • China’s official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell to 49.2 in October from 50.1 in September
  • Official non-manufacturing PMI, which measures business sentiment in the services and construction sectors, fell to 48.7 in October from 50.6 in September

Andrew Mullen and Mia Nulimaimaiti

Updated: 10:37am, 31 Oct, 2022

