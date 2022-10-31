Foreign investors cut their holdings of yuan-denominated bonds for a record eighth consecutive month in September amid a weaker yuan, which suffered its longest losing streak since 1994 in October, and a poor outlook for China’s economy. Overseas investors held 3.4 trillion yuan (US$468 billion) worth of bonds traded on China’s interbank market at the end of September, down from 3.48 trillion yuan in August, according to data released at the end of last week by the People’s Bank of China’s (PBOC) Shanghai head office. In September, foreign investors held a total of 2.29 trillion yuan worth of Chinese government bonds, down from 2.33 trillion yuan a month ago, according to PBOC data. China has suffered significant fund outflows from both its equity and debt markets since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine at the end of February. The US dollar’s strong rise on the back of aggressive US Federal Reserve monetary tightening and a slowing Chinese economy have added pressure on the yuan, which has lost more than 13 per cent against the US dollar so far this year. On Monday, the onshore yuan weakened against the US dollar, leading to an eighth straight monthly decline in October, representing the longest losing streak since 1994 after dropping by 2.43 per cent this month. Before market opening, the PBOC had set the midpoint rate at 7.1768 per US dollar, 70 pips weaker than the previous fix 7.1698, and the weakest since February 14, 2008. In the spot market, the onshore yuan opened at 7.2560 per US dollar and was changing hands at 7.2630 at midday before closing at 7.2985 per US dollar in the onshore market. The central bank does not want the [Chinese yuan] to weaken too fast Iris Pang “We expect that the [Chinese yuan] will weaken further in the short term given the apparent weakness of the economy. Together with more Covid cases and expected lockdowns, it becomes even more difficult to be upbeat about the yuan,” said Iris Pang, chief economist for Greater China at ING. “But the central bank does not want the [Chinese yuan] to weaken too fast. With the recent increase in macroprudential parameters for cross-border finance, we expect that demand for the yuan should increase when the US dollar and Chinese yuan gets close to 7.4. It is therefore possible that the yuan will remain rangebound between 7.2 and 7.4.” In April, 10-year US bond yields surpassed China’s benchmark 10-year government bond, with the yield cap hitting the widest in 15 years in September when the yuan reached new lows. The Institute of International Finance (IIF) estimated that emerging market securities suffered an outflow of US$2.9 billion in September. China’s surprising third-quarter GDP casts doubt on easing of zero-Covid policy “Mounting global recession risk is weighing on emerging market flows as anxiety builds over geopolitical events, realised inflation and uncertainty about the capacity of policymakers to weather the current context. The continued volatility in equity markets has spilled over debt flows, worsening the outlook,” IIF said earlier this month. As an early indicator of the strength of China’s economy, the official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell to 49.2 in October, down from 50.1 in September, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Monday. The official non-manufacturing PMI, which measures business sentiment in the services and construction sectors, also fell for the first time since May, dropping to 48.7 in October from 50.6 in September. “October looks to have been a weak month for the economy, and November looks as if it will be no better than October,” added Pang. Additional reporting by Reuters