Volatility in the yuan is still acceptable for China, but it should stand ready to face down currency speculators with a greater force than Japan if needed, according to a former official at the country’s foreign exchange regulator. Swings in the currency have not resulted in an economic shock or inflation, the market is still orderly and financial stability is intact, said Guan Tao, former director of international payment department at the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE), in an interview with Bloomberg. That has prevented the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) from engaging in large-scale currency intervention, unlike its Asian neighbour, and volatility is “affordable,” he added. But “if some speculators go too far, the People’s Bank of China must be more powerful than the Bank of Japan (BOJ) to intervene in the foreign exchange market”, Guan said. The onshore yuan weakened to a fresh 15-year low versus the US dollar on Monday, days after its biggest single-day gain in two years, and implied volatility has surged. The moves underscore uncertainty over the level of PBOC support for the currency amid a widening rate gap with the United States and growth concerns spurred by China’s adherence to its zero-Covid policy. In Japan, interest-rate differentials have helped drive the yen to a three-decade low, triggering record intervention from authorities to bolster the currency. Guan worked for SAFE during some of the most important periods in the country’s currency-market evolution, including the set up of the China Foreign Exchange Trading System in 1994. He is currently the global chief economist at BOC Securities. The PBOC is more impactful than the BOJ given the yuan’s thinner trading volume, China’s trade surplus and the larger amount of forex reserves Guan Tao He does not rule out that China may exploit its foreign-exchange reserves to prevent an overshoot in speculative bets for a weaker yuan. “The PBOC is more impactful than the BOJ given the yuan’s thinner trading volume, China’s trade surplus and the larger amount of forex reserves,” he said. It does not have to show speculators its cards on the timing of any action, he added. China’s central bank has taken a series of steps to support the yuan including through its daily fixings and by making it expensive to short the currency in the forwards market. However, it has still stopped short of heavy-handed intervention even with the onshore unit on track for the biggest annual loss since 1994. What does the yuan’s intensifying internationalisation mean for China’s economy? In the long term, the policy goal for managing the yuan should be to keep the exchange rate flexible, Guan said, adding that it is key to maintaining monetary policy independence and reducing the reliance on intervention. The government should not set targets for achieving certain outcomes by steering yuan depreciation or appreciation, as this could lead to moral hazard and adverse selections, he said. Separately, his research showed that a weakening yuan has not been necessarily bad for local firms. Listed firms onshore recorded a net 30.7 billion yuan (US$4.2 billion) of profits on foreign-exchange conversion in the first half of the year when yuan depreciated by around 5 per cent. That compared with a net loss of 3.3 billion yuan last year when the yuan gained around 1 per cent. The PBOC will strengthen the flexibility of the yuan’s exchange rate and maintain its stability at a reasonable and balanced level, a local newspaper cited the central bank governor as saying on Friday. China is able to withstand cross-border flow of tens or hundreds of billions as a large and open economy, not to say it is still posting trade surpluses Guan Tao The comments followed foreign exchange data which showed a sustained net inflow in September, even as the nation’s bond market suffered an eighth straight month of outflows. “There hasn’t been any panic buying or hoarding of foreign currencies,” said Guan. “China is able to withstand cross-border flow of tens or hundreds of billions as a large and open economy, not to say it is still posting trade surpluses.” China’s yuan hit a near 15-year low against the US dollar on Tuesday, after the central bank fixed the official guidance rate at its lowest level since the global financial crisis of 2008. Prior to market opening, the PBOC set the midpoint rate at 7.2081 per US dollar, the lowest since January 24, 2008. That was 313 pips or 0.43 per cent weaker than the previous fix of 7.1768. Capital-outflow concerns keep Beijing on guard against external shocks Currency traders took the official guidance’s breach of the key 7.2 per US dollar level to mean that authorities would allow further yuan weakness. The onshore yuan opened at 7.3201 per US dollar and quickly touched 7.3280, the lowest level since December 26, 2007. The yuan’s weakness reflected recent US dollar strength, along with downbeat Chinese economic data and coronavirus disruptions, analysts at OCBC Bank said. The US Federal Reserve’s aggressive monetary tightening has supported the US dollar and US yields in recent months, and investors are eyeing a monetary policy meeting this week for fresh clues on the future pace of interest rate increases “Tightening Covid prevention and temporary lockdown measures could raise more concerns over China’s economic growth,” the analysts at OCBC Bank added, noting the next supportive level for the yuan could be 7.4 per dollar.