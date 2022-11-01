Official have already warned that Taiwan’s 23.92 million population could go into negative growth by 2031. Photo: AFP
Taiwan’s fertility rate set to become world’s lowest by 2035 as ‘ticking demographic time bomb’ grows louder
- Taiwan’s total fertility rate could drop to a historic low of 0.89 births per woman of a childbearing age this year, down from 0.98 in 2021
- South Korea’s fertility rate currently stands as the world’s lowest at around 0.8, with Hong Kong, Singapore and mainland China also facing demographic issues
Official have already warned that Taiwan’s 23.92 million population could go into negative growth by 2031. Photo: AFP