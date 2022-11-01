Official have already warned that Taiwan’s 23.92 million population could go into negative growth by 2031. Photo: AFP
Taiwan’s fertility rate set to become world’s lowest by 2035 as ‘ticking demographic time bomb’ grows louder

  • Taiwan’s total fertility rate could drop to a historic low of 0.89 births per woman of a childbearing age this year, down from 0.98 in 2021
  • South Korea’s fertility rate currently stands as the world’s lowest at around 0.8, with Hong Kong, Singapore and mainland China also facing demographic issues

Ralph Jennings
Updated: 6:40pm, 1 Nov, 2022

