This week, Shanghai Disney Resort was closed for the second time this year after October’s closure of Universal Beijing Resort. Photo: MiaoMiao via AP
China’s second, third-tier cities lead the way in economic recovery as zero-Covid holds up Beijing, Shanghai
- China’s overall gross domestic product (GDP) beat expectations and grew by 3.9 per cent in the third quarter compared with a year earlier
- Beijing’s GDP grew by 0.8 per cent in the first three quarters this year compared to the same period last year, while Shanghai’s recorded a 1.4 per cent decline
