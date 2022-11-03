China’s Caixin services purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell to 48.4 in October from 49.3 in September, data released on Thursday showed. Photo: Reuters
China’s Caixin services purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell to 48.4 in October from 49.3 in September, data released on Thursday showed. Photo: Reuters
China's economic recovery
Economy /  Economic Indicators

China’s services sector activity skids in October as coronavirus restrictions ‘linger’ on economy

  • Caixin services purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell to 48.4 in October from 49.3 in September
  • On Monday, the official non-manufacturing PMI, which measures business sentiment in the services and construction sectors, fell to 48.7 in October from 50.6 in September

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:01am, 3 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s Caixin services purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell to 48.4 in October from 49.3 in September, data released on Thursday showed. Photo: Reuters
China’s Caixin services purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell to 48.4 in October from 49.3 in September, data released on Thursday showed. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE