China’s exports declined in October for the first time since May 2020, data released on Monday showed. Exports declined by 0.3 per cent last month from a year earlier to US$298.37 billion, compared to 5.7 per cent growth in September, according to the data released by China Customs. The October figure was below expectations of a 3.7 per cent rise, according to Wind, a leading provider of financial information services in China. Imports, meanwhile, declined by 0.7 per cent in October from a year earlier to US$213.22 billion, down from 0.3 per cent growth in September, and below expectations of a 0.1 per cent rise. China’s total trade surplus was US$85.15 billion in October compared to US$84.75 billion in September. Last week, China’s official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell to 49.2 in October from 50.1 in September. Within the manufacturing PMI, the output component fell from 51.5 to 49.6 amid weakening demand, while the new orders index dropped from 49.8 to 48.1 and export orders remained weak at 47.6. More to follow …