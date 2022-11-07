China’s foreign exchange reserves rose unexpectedly in October, official data showed on Monday, as the US dollar fell against other major currencies. The country’s foreign exchange reserves – the world’s largest – rose by US$23.47 billion to US$3.052 trillion last month, compared with US$3.018 trillion tipped in a Reuters poll of analysts and US$3.029 trillion in September. The yuan fell by 2.5 per cent against the US dollar in October, while the US dollar fell by 0.6 per cent in October against a basket of other major currencies. China will continue to support the overall stability of the size of foreign exchange reserves State Administration of Foreign Exchange The State Administration of Foreign Exchange said in a statement that the increase in October reserves mainly reflected valuation effects, as the US dollar weakened. “China will continue to support the overall stability of the size of foreign exchange reserves,” it said. China has been trying to stabilise the yuan, which has fallen nearly 12 per cent against a broadly stronger US dollar this year, amid concerns over capital outflows. China will keep the yuan stable and increase flexibility of the currency, Yi Gang, governor of the People’s Bank of China, said last week. China’s foreign exchange reserves dropped by US$197.74 billion in the first 10 months of 2022, official data showed. China held 62.64 million fine troy ounces of gold at the end of October, unchanged from the end of September. The value of China’s gold reserves fell to US$102.67 billion at the end of October from US$104.72 billion at the end of September.