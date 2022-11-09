Producer price index (PPI), which reflects the prices that factories charge wholesalers for products, fell by 1.3 per cent in October, down from a rise of 0.9 per cent in September. Photo: AP
Economy /  Economic Indicators

China’s consumer inflation eases, factory-gate prices depreciate for first time in nearly 2 years

  • China’s consumer price index (CPI) rose by 2.1 per cent in October from a year earlier, down from a rise of 2.8 per cent in September
  • Producer price index (PPI), which reflects the prices that factories charge wholesalers for products, fell by 1.3 per cent in October, down from a rise of 0.9 per cent in September

Andrew Mullen and Mia Nulimaimaiti

Updated: 10:22am, 9 Nov, 2022

