Outflows from Chinese equities and bonds reflect changes in sentiment over geopolitical concerns and anxiety over Beijing’s zero-Covid policy, the US-based Institute of International Finance (IIF) said on Tuesday. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s capital outflows hit US$8.8 billion in October amid ‘notable shift’ by foreign investors
- Outflows from Chinese equities reached US$7.6 billion last month, with US$1.2 billion removed from bond markets, according to the Institute of International Finance (IIF)
- Concerns over China’s prolonged zero-Covid policy have weighed on investor sentiment this year, which has led to a series of sell-offs of yuan-denominated assets
