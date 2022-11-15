Industrial production, a gauge of activity in China’s manufacturing, mining and utilities sectors, rose by 5 per cent in October, year on year. Photo: AFP
breaking | China’s economic recovery mixed in October as industrial production grows, but retail sales fall
- Industrial production rose by 5 per cent in October from a year earlier, while retail sales fell by 0.5 per cent last month
- Fixed-asset investment rose by 5.8 per cent in the January-October period, while the surveyed jobless rate stood at 5.5 per cent last month
