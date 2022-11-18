Regional authorities have also begun to aggressively acquire land though local government financing vehicles (LGFVs), raising concerns that they are using debt to inflate government revenues. Photo: Xinhua
China debt: local government ‘land grabs’ raise concerns amid tumbling fiscal revenues
- Local governments’ budget deficits have been growing as a result of rising spending and a slump in land sales and tax revenues
- Regional authorities have begun to aggressively acquire land though local government financing vehicles (LGFVs) created to aid off-budget financing
Regional authorities have also begun to aggressively acquire land though local government financing vehicles (LGFVs), raising concerns that they are using debt to inflate government revenues. Photo: Xinhua