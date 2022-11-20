Top Chinese exports to the US – such as mobile phones, clothing, toys and furniture – all declined last month, as the pandemic-triggered consumer goods boom turned into a bust. Photo: AFP
Another blow for China’s battered consumer exports to the US in October

  • Shipments of phones, toys and clothing hit as falling demand, Covid and trade bans take their toll
  • Total exports fall 12.6 per cent year on year to US$47 billion

Ji Siqi
Updated: 11:00pm, 20 Nov, 2022

