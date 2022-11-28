China’s massive rural migrant workforce has been disproportionately affected by Beijing’s harsh coronavirus controls. Photo: AFP
China’s massive rural migrant workforce has been disproportionately affected by Beijing’s harsh coronavirus controls. Photo: AFP
China jobs
Economy /  Economic Indicators

Explainer |
How reliable is China’s job data, and who is included in the unemployment rate?

  • Observers have long questioned China’s unemployment data, saying it is too low and too stable, and therefore not an accurate snapshot of the job market
  • China’s nearly 300 million rural migrant workers are only partly covered in job statistics, which do not reflect problems like underemployment either

Orange Wang
Orange Wang

Updated: 8:30am, 28 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s massive rural migrant workforce has been disproportionately affected by Beijing’s harsh coronavirus controls. Photo: AFP
China’s massive rural migrant workforce has been disproportionately affected by Beijing’s harsh coronavirus controls. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE