developing | China cuts banks’ reserve requirement ratio to boost economy, releasing US$70 billion

  • People’s Bank of China (PBOC) confirmed a 0.25 percentage point reduction to the amount of cash that banks must hold in reserve
  • Business and consumer confidence in China remains weak as coronavirus disruptions have worsened and export orders remain under pressure

Amanda Lee
Updated: 6:18pm, 25 Nov, 2022

