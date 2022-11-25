The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) last cut the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) in April when the central bank announced 0.25 percentage point reduction. Photo: Reuters
developing | China cuts banks’ reserve requirement ratio to boost economy, releasing US$70 billion
- People’s Bank of China (PBOC) confirmed a 0.25 percentage point reduction to the amount of cash that banks must hold in reserve
- Business and consumer confidence in China remains weak as coronavirus disruptions have worsened and export orders remain under pressure
