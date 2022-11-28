Orders of made-in-Taiwan exports for mainland China and Hong Kong totalled US$10.5 billion last month, 26.7 per cent down year on year, Taiwan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs said last week. Photo: Reuters
Taiwan’s ‘softening’ economic outlook signals no quick end to setbacks in mainland China
- Seven leading Taiwanese business indicators received a composite score of 95.63 in October, down almost 1 per cent from September
- The index, which includes indicators for imports of semiconductor equipment, net hiring and export orders, is designed as an economic outlook for the next six months
