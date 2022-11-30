China’s official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell to 48 in November from 49.2 in October. Photo: AFP
China’s factory, services activity contract further in November as coronavirus curbs weigh on economy
- China’s official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell to 48 in November from 49.2 in October
- Official non-manufacturing PMI, which measures business sentiment in the services and construction sectors, fell to 46.7 in November from 48.7 in October
China’s official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell to 48 in November from 49.2 in October. Photo: AFP