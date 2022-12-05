China’s Caixin services purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell to 46.7 in November from 48.4 in October, data released on Monday showed. Photo: AP
China’s services sector activity shrinks to 6-month low as Covid-19 takes ‘heavy toll on economy’
- Caixin services purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell to 46.7 in November from 48.4 in October
- Last week, the official non-manufacturing PMI, which measures business sentiment in the services and construction sectors, fell to 46.7 in November from 48.7 in October
China’s Caixin services purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell to 46.7 in November from 48.4 in October, data released on Monday showed. Photo: AP