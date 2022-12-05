China’s Caixin services purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell to 46.7 in November from 48.4 in October, data released on Monday showed. Photo: AP
China’s Caixin services purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell to 46.7 in November from 48.4 in October, data released on Monday showed. Photo: AP
China's economic recovery
Economy /  Economic Indicators

China’s services sector activity shrinks to 6-month low as Covid-19 takes ‘heavy toll on economy’

  • Caixin services purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell to 46.7 in November from 48.4 in October
  • Last week, the official non-manufacturing PMI, which measures business sentiment in the services and construction sectors, fell to 46.7 in November from 48.7 in October

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:59am, 5 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s Caixin services purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell to 46.7 in November from 48.4 in October, data released on Monday showed. Photo: AP
China’s Caixin services purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell to 46.7 in November from 48.4 in October, data released on Monday showed. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE