China’s exports fell by 8.7 per cent last month from a year earlier to US$296 billion. Photo: Reuters
breaking | China trade: exports and imports contract in November, missing expectations
- China’s exports fell by 8.7 per cent in November compared with a year earlier, down from a fall of 0.3 per cent in October
- Imports fell by 10.6 per cent last month compared with the same period a year earlier, plunging from a 0.7 per cent decline in October
