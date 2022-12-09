China’s producer price index (PPI), which reflects the prices that factories charge wholesalers for products, fell by 1.3 per cent in November, unchanged from October. Photo: AFP
China’s producer price index (PPI), which reflects the prices that factories charge wholesalers for products, fell by 1.3 per cent in November, unchanged from October. Photo: AFP
China inflation
Economy /  Economic Indicators

China’s consumer inflation eased further in November, factory-gate prices remain deflated

  • China’s consumer price index (CPI) rose by 1.6 per cent in November from a year earlier, down from a rise of 2.1 per cent in October
  • Producer price index (PPI), which reflects the prices that factories charge wholesalers for products, fell by 1.3 per cent in November, unchanged from October

Mia Nulimaimaiti
Mia Nulimaimaiti

Updated: 10:23am, 9 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s producer price index (PPI), which reflects the prices that factories charge wholesalers for products, fell by 1.3 per cent in November, unchanged from October. Photo: AFP
China’s producer price index (PPI), which reflects the prices that factories charge wholesalers for products, fell by 1.3 per cent in November, unchanged from October. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE