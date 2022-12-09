Actual gold reserves in China could be larger than official figures due to proxy holdings by state-owned miners, sovereign wealth funds and other government investment vehicles. Photo: VCG via Getty Images
Explainer |
Is China stockpiling gold? 1 million ounces added in November amid Beijing’s asset diversification efforts
- China increased its gold reserves for the first time since September 2019 in November by 1.03 million ounces to lift its holdings to 63.67 million ounces
- Increased purchases of gold are expected amid Beijing’s diversification efforts and international financial market volatility
