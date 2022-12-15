China’s retail sales fell by 5.9 per cent last month compared to a year earlier. Photo: AP
developing | China’s retail sales tumble in November, but industrial production remains positive
- Industrial production rose by 2.2 per cent in November from a year earlier, but retail sales fell by 5.9 per cent last month
- Fixed-asset investment rose by 5.3 per cent in the January-November period, while the surveyed jobless rate stood at 5.7 per cent last month
