US beef exports to mainland China and Hong Kong surpassed US$2 billion for the first time last year. Photo: Xinhua
China becomes East Asia’s second-largest market for US beef exports, region on course for record 2022 shipments
- US beef exports to China and Hong Kong surpassed US$2 billion for the first time last year, with shipments reaching a record US$2.23 billion in the first 10 months of 2022
- South Korea became the US’ top beef market last year, with shipments to South Korea reaching US$2.32 billion at the end of October
