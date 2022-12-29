US beef exports to mainland China and Hong Kong surpassed US$2 billion for the first time last year. Photo: Xinhua
China trade
Economy /  Economic Indicators

China becomes East Asia’s second-largest market for US beef exports, region on course for record 2022 shipments

  • US beef exports to China and Hong Kong surpassed US$2 billion for the first time last year, with shipments reaching a record US$2.23 billion in the first 10 months of 2022
  • South Korea became the US’ top beef market last year, with shipments to South Korea reaching US$2.32 billion at the end of October

Sylvia Ma
Sylvia Ma

Updated: 11:38pm, 29 Dec, 2022

