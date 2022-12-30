Persistent stagflation in the European Union is set to drag down China’s export growth by around two percentage points in 2023, adding more uncertainties to its post-coronavirus recovery, according to a new report. Mechanical and electrical manufacturing, together with the textile industry, will be the most affected sectors, the report from Haitong Securities published on Thursday said. In the first 11 months of 2022, the European Union was the second largest destination for China’s exports after the United States with shipments valued at US$517.9 billion, accounting for 15.8 per cent of total exports, according to the Post’s calculations based on data from China Customs. But as the European Union’s economic growth will face greater downward pressure amid ongoing uncertainties caused by soaring energy prices, stagflation – which is a combination of high inflation and economic stagnation – may continue in 2023, according to the report. Consumption may remain sluggish, and the willingness of enterprises to produce and invest will also continue to be under pressure Haitong Securities “Under the influence of high inflation and the continuous interest rate hike by the European Central Bank, consumption may remain sluggish, and the willingness of enterprises to produce and invest will also continue to be under pressure,” the report said. The European Commission has estimated that the European Union’s gross domestic product growth will drop to 0.3 per cent next year, down from 3.3 per cent in 2022. Inflation, meanwhile, is expected to decline from 9.3 per cent in 2022 to 7 per cent next year. “In the case of the EU’s economic slowdown next year, industries such as electromechanical products that are greatly affected by the slowdown in external demand and account for a high proportion of exports may have a greater drag on China’s exports,” the report added, with nearly half of China’s exports to the European Union belonging to mechanical and electrical products, according to customs data. “For industries such as computer, electronic and optical product manufacturing industries that are greatly affected by investment demand, their exports may bear even greater pressure.” Chinese firms urged to look overseas as Covid halts drive friendshoring trend As China took a U-turn on its stringent zero-Covid policy earlier this month, Beijing has shifted its focus to bringing the economy back on track amid a sudden reopening. But economists said the role of exports, which have been a major engine for China’s economy in the past two years, could be minimal – if not a drag – on growth in 2023 amid dwindling external demand, geopolitical tensions and the recovery of manufacturing sectors in other countries. China’s overall exports fell by 8.7 per cent last month from a year earlier to US$296 billion, after declining by 0.3 per cent in October, data from China Customs showed. <!--//--><![CDATA[// ><!--\n\n!function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(e){if(void 0!==e.data["datawrapper-height"]){var t=document.querySelectorAll("iframe");for(var a in e.data["datawrapper-height"])for(var r=0;r<t.length;r++){if(t[r].contentWindow===e.source)t[r].style.height=e.data["datawrapper-height"][a]+"px"}}}))}();\n\n//--><!]]> Exports to the European Union have also declined for two consecutive months, falling by 10.62 per cent in November compared to the same time last year. Chinese shipments to the United States also tumbled by 25.43 per cent to US$40.8 billion in November compared to the same period last year – representing the fourth straight monthly decline. Beijing vowed to “continue to play the role of export in supporting the economy” during the tone-setting central economic work conference earlier this month.