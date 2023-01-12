Producer price index (PPI), which reflects the prices that factories charge wholesalers for products, fell by 0.7 per cent in December from a rise of 1.3 per cent in November. Photo: AFP
developing | China inflation: consumer prices remained moderate in December, factory-gate prices fell again
- China’s consumer price index (CPI) rose by 1.8 per cent in December from a year earlier, up from a rise of 1.6 per cent in November
- Producer price index (PPI), which reflects the prices that factories charge wholesalers for products, fell by 0.7 per cent in December from a rise of 1.3 per cent in November
