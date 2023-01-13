China’s exports and imports fell sharply in December, data released on Friday showed. Exports fell by 9.9 per cent last month from a year earlier to US$306.08 billion, compared with a decline of 8.7 per cent in November, data released by China Customs showed. The December figure was above expectations of a fall of 10.4 per cent, according to Wind, a leading provider of financial information services in China. Imports, meanwhile, fell by 7.5 per cent in December from a year earlier to US$228.07 billion, up from a fall of 10.6 in November, and above expectations by Wind for a fall of 8.6 per cent. <!--//--><![CDATA[// ><!--\n\n!function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(e){if(void 0!==e.data["datawrapper-height"]){var t=document.querySelectorAll("iframe");for(var a in e.data["datawrapper-height"])for(var r=0;r<t.length;r++){if(t[r].contentWindow===e.source)t[r].style.height=e.data["datawrapper-height"][a]+"px"}}}))}();\n\n//--><!]]> China’s total trade surplus was US$78.01 billion in December compared to US$69.84 billion in November. “China’s export growth continued to decline in December. Both weakening global demand and the wave of Covid outbreaks likely contributed to this decline,” said Zhang Zhiwei, president and chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management. “The weak export growth highlights the importance of boosting domestic demand as the key driver for the economy in 2023. The market anticipates more policies to boost domestic consumption.” Overall last year, China’s total trade rose by 4.4 per cent to US$6.3 trillion, compared to a year earlier. Exports in 2022 rose by 7 per cent to US$3.6 trillion, year on year, while imports rose by 1.1 per cent to US$2.7 trillion. China’s trade surplus last year, meanwhile, stood at US$877.6 billion, China Customs confirmed. <!--//--><![CDATA[// ><!--\n\n!function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(e){if(void 0!==e.data["datawrapper-height"]){var t=document.querySelectorAll("iframe");for(var a in e.data["datawrapper-height"])for(var r=0;r<t.length;r++){if(t[r].contentWindow===e.source)t[r].style.height=e.data["datawrapper-height"][a]+"px"}}}))}();\n\n//--><!]]> Trade with the European Union (EU) and the United States declined sharply in December, but China’s imports and exports with Russia continued to rise. Exports to the EU fell by 17.5 per cent year on year, while imports contracted by 13.54 per cent, data showed. Shipments to the US tumbled by 19.51 per cent in December compared to the same period last year, while US imports declined by 7.12 per cent. Exports to Russia, though, rose by 8.26 per cent last month compared to a year earlier, while imports rose by 8.3 per cent. ‘Big bang effects’ of world’s largest trade deal yet to be seen as RCEP turns 1 In 2023, China’s overall trade with Russia saw the biggest rise among all its major trade partners. Overall trade last year rose by 29.3 per cent to US$190.3 billion, with Chinese imports rising by 43.4 per cent and exports up by 12.8 per cent. Trade with the US last year, meanwhile, almost stayed at the same level as 2021, rising by 0.6 per cent year on year to US$759.4 billion. Exports to the US last year rose by 1.2 per cent, while imports from the US fell by 1.1 per cent. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) was China’s biggest trade partner in 2022 with total trade up by 11.2 per cent to US$975.3 billion. Exports from the Asean bloc rose by 17.7 per cent last year, with imports up by 3.3 per cent. The EU was China’s second biggest trade partner last year, with trade totalling US$847.3 billion, up by 2.4 per cent year on year. Exports to the EU rose by 8.6 per cent last year, while imports fell by 7.9 per cent.