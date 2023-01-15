China’s full-year growth figure, if confirmed officially on Tuesday, will only be slightly better than the 2.3 per cent growth seen in 2020 which was the lowest since 1976. Photo: EPA-EFE
China GDP
China GDP: second-lowest economic growth in almost 50 years looms after coronavirus-ravaged 2022

  • China’s economy is expected to have grown by 2.8 per cent last year and by 1.9 per cent in the fourth quarter of a coronavirus-ravaged year 2022
  • China’s full-year growth figure, if confirmed officially on Tuesday, will only be slightly better than the 2.3 per cent growth seen in 2020, which was the lowest since 1976

Amanda Lee and Orange Wang

Updated: 8:00am, 15 Jan, 2023

