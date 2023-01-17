Chinese mothers gave birth to 9.56 million babies last year. Photo: Future Publishing via Getty Images
breaking | China population: 2022 marks first decline in 60 years
- Mainland China’s overall population fell to 1.4118 billion last year, as the growth rate hit negative 0.6 per thousand people
- Official results show how China’s demographic crisis continues to deepen, while illustrating how widespread shifts to pronatalist policies are not producing the desired results
Chinese mothers gave birth to 9.56 million babies last year. Photo: Future Publishing via Getty Images